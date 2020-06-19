SB Public Health Officer: “hospitals are reaching their capacity” for COVID patients

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Santa Barbara County hospitals are reaching their capacity for treating COVID-19 patients, according to County Public Health Officer Dr. Henning Ansorg.

67 new coronavirus cases were reported Friday. The County has averaged more than 50 new cases per day over the last week, Ansorg said.

In a Friday press conference, Ansorg said local hospitals were reaching their capacity to treat coronavirus patients, which is being made worse due to ongoing outbreaks at some nursing facilities.

"Our hospitals are reaching their capacity for taking care of COVID patients and we're still battling a severe outbreak at a nursing home," Ansorg said.

Six skilled nursing facilities currently have cases; 28 cases are linked to the Country Oaks Care Center in Santa Maria.

65 people are currently hospitalized in Santa Barbara County, 17 of those people are receiving treatment in the ICU.

Ansorg said he expected more cases to crop up due to Memorial Day weekend, but admitted he was still surprised by this large surge in cases.

Santa Barbara County has already paused plans to move forward with reopenings following a rise in hospitalizations in the county.

At least 127 health care workers have tested positive for COVID-19. Earlier this week, nine Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Deputies tested positive for COVID-19. On Friday, it was announced four more deputies have tested positive.

