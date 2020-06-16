Five COVID19 related deaths linked to care center in Santa Maria

Coronavirus

SANTA MARIA, Calif.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department is reporting five deaths linked to an ongoing COVID19 outbreak at the Country Oaks Care Center on E. Chapel St. in Santa Maria.

Three of the deaths are recent.

The administrator for the 57 bed Medicare and Medical certified skilled nursing facility said they have been screening all residents and staff using the CDC and public health guidelines since mid-March

John Henning said, "A few weeks ago one of our residents spiked a temperature and was sent to the hospital, because of that, we tested all of our staff, and all of our residents and found a number that did have the COVID virus, although many were asymptomatic. We are working with the Department of Public Health to ensure the safety of all the residents we are caring for at this time."

The initial positive tests were reported May 31. Since then the health department has reported 25 residents and 14 staff members who have tested positive.

The state has sent two teams of health care workers to help and the county has sent members of its Medical Reserve Corps.

Connie Espinoza, of Guadalupe, said her 85-year-old mother is one of the positive cases at Country Oaks. She visited the area with her kids on Tuesday. Since they can't go inside they stood by the window of their loved one's room, a room they said she shares with two COVID19 patients.

Espinoza said they have separated the positive cases to the side of the building where her mother is living. She had hoped to bring her mother home for care, but so far, she has been told that her mother must stay at the care center to prevent the further spread of the virus.

Espinoza is worried she will lose her mom and she won't be able to be by her bedside like so many other people across the country.

Santa Barbara County Public Health Director Van Do-Reynoso said just one case in a skilled nursing care facility is considered an outbreak.

Valle Verde in Santa Barbara found a single case among a team member, but no residents. The senior living community has set up medical tents for testing and is working to prevent the spread of the virus.

There are about 14 skilled nursing care centers in the county with about 1,000 residents and 2,000 staff members. The county is testing them all.

Do-Reynoso shared her condolences about the deaths in Santa Maria and her concerns for the vulnerable residents.

"We are deeply saddened to report the loss of these five community members, and we extend our heartfelt sympathies to their families and loved ones. We are again reminded that our older adult neighbors are most vulnerable to the effects of this virus and we must take action to protect them everyday."

To relatives like Espinozas that means wearing face masks and keeping a six foot distance to prevent the virus from spreading to other community members.

In less than three months Santa Barbara County has reported 22 COVID19 related deaths, one less than the Montecito Mudslide disaster back in January of 2018.

