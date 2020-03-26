Unemployment insurance claims skyrocket amid COVID-19

Coronavirus

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Unemployment Insurance (UI) claims have risen as the coronavirus pandemic affects California families.

For the week ending on March 21st, the Employment Development Department processed 186,809 UI claims. This is a 31% increase from the 57,606 UI claims that were processed the week prior.

California leaders have stepped up their efforts to quickly and efficiently address the increase in UI claims.

Earlier this month, Governor Gavin Newsom waived the 1 week waiting period of filing, allowing Californians to be paid for their first week of unemployment or reduced hours, as long as they are found eligible.

The Governor’s action will provide eligible workers with a full two weeks of benefits on their first payment instead of one week being unpaid

The state is providing resources for those affected by the crisis.

