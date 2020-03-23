SB County Public Health gives updates on local coronavirus situation

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Santa Barbara County announced multiple ways they are working to benefit and protect the community during this coronavirus situation.

The County said it is currently working to prohibit evictions in order to protect people who have lost wages or their job and are unable to pay for their housing.

Public Health Officer Dr. Henning Ansorg said there are 18 confirmed cases of the virus in Santa Barbara County. He confirmed that their investigations show we do have community spread within the county.

Dr. Ansorg said to "assume the virus is in your community." By acting with caution and keeping your distance, you can better protect yourself from contracting or spreading the virus.

He also requested that the community practice home care if they become ill with mild respiratory symptoms and to remain home until they are symptom-free or without fever for at least 72 hours.

If your symptoms worsen, you should contact your clinic or health care provider to get medical help.

The department also reminded the community that Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital now has a drop-off center for donations of medical supplies such as eye shields, masks and gowns. While the hospitals are working to conserve, global demand is causing supplies to run thin.

The County is working on a plan to expand capacity beyond the hospital. This would take the form of temporary "care sites" at various locations.

District Attorney Joyce Dudley reminded the community that price gouging is illegal in California. The law prohibits any person or business from raising the price of consumer goods or services more than 10% after an emergency has been declared.

Homeless shelters have also had to reduce capacity due to social distancing guidelines. However, new temporary shelters are being looked into. One has already been set up at Santa Maria High School.

While they do not know when this pandemic will end, the health department encouraged community members to engage in random acts of kindness toward others and themselves in order to get through this difficult time.

Since the coronavirus is so novel, public health said it is impossible to predict how many untested people may have the virus in our community at this time.

You can visit publichealthsbc.org for more information.

You can reach out to the District Attorney's Office to report price gouging. at countyofsb.org/da.