What is ‘essential’ according to the Feds

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - One of the terms we've been hearing about so much lately is 'essential services.' But, what does that mean exactly? 'Essential' can be relative depending on where you live or the services your community relies on.

The Department of Homeland Security released guidelines to help local governments figure it out. The memo identifies critical infrastructure workers during the Coronavirus pandemic. The list is long and is considered to be a guideline, not a federal directive.

“If you work in a critical infrastructure industry, as defined by the Department of Homeland Security, such as healthcare services and pharmaceutical and food supply, you have a special responsibility to maintain your normal work schedule,” stated Christopher C. Krebs, Director of The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA).

The list includes people who support the daily infrastructure in the medical, healthcare, telecommunications, information technology systems, defense, food and agriculture, transportation and logistics, energy, water and wastewater, law enforcement and public works industries. Workers who support these critical services would not be required to follow the strict stay at home order issued by Governor Newsom on Thursday.

The memo also states that state and local officials should use their own judgment in using their authorities and issuing implementation directives and guidance. The Federal Government will act in a supporting role during this national emergency.

For a complete list of industries and jobs that are considered essential, click here.