Livestrong Cancer Program Doubles Participation in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The YMCA’s Livestrong program for cancer patients is experiencing record growth in Santa Barbara, with participation nearly doubling over the past year.

Organizers say the surge reflects a rising demand for exercise, emotional support, and a sense of community in the years following the pandemic.

Funded entirely by donations, the program provides free access to tailored fitness classes designed for cancer survivors at any stage of treatment or recovery.

Each participant also receives a complimentary family membership, allowing loved ones to join them in the gym for added encouragement.

For patients like one local woman living with stage four cancer, the program has become a lifeline.

She says Livestrong has helped her regain strength while surrounding her with a supportive community.

YMCA leaders note that the expansion includes more staff and activities to keep pace with demand.

It costs about $250 to sponsor a single participant, and community fundraising ensures no one is turned away.