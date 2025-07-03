Wildfire smoke from Madre Fire in Southeastern San Luis Obispo poses health hazard to locals

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif.—Changing winds have made it difficult to gauge which areas of the county will be most impacted by the Madre Fire, though ash has already been seen on cars as far south as Santa Barbara.



In addition to dispersing smoke and ash, wildfires also create pollutants in the form of fine particulate matter.



“That very fine particulate matter is usually where our concerns about health come from. It can get deeper into your lungs and it causes stress on your lungs and heart and can cause further issues from there,” said San Luis Obispo Public Health Epidemiologist Roxanne Archer.

Those most at risk to the harmful side effects that come with smoke inhalation include children, older adults, and people with existing respiratory illness and heart conditions.



But that’s not stopping some locals from enjoying their 4th of July weekend.



“I noticed yesterday there was some smoke in the air. But it is what it is. It doesn't bother us at all,” said Dave Vanwie, who lives in Nipomo.

Still, air district officials say it’s important to take common sense precautions to reduce exposure to spoke and ash.



They advise to remain indoors, avoid strenuous outdoor activity, and close all windows and doors to prevent additional smoke from coming inside the home.



“Exposure to wildfire smoke such as this can exacerbate existing conditions, things like asthma, COPD, health conditions, you know, respiratory health conditions like that,” said San Luis Obispo Assistant Air Pollution Control Officer Karl Tupper.

For tips on how to develop a clean air room in your home or how to make an emergency indoor air purifier, visit the SLO Clean Air website.