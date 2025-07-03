Tri-Counties Warn Central Coast to Prepare for Wildfire Smoke Impacts this Summer
Below is a press release from Santa Barbara County, San Luis Obispo County, and Ventura County Air Pollution Control Districts regarding air quality warnings this wildfire season.
TRI-COUNTIES, Calif. — The Santa Barbara County, San Luis Obispo County, and Ventura County Air Pollution Control Districts (APCD) encourage residents to prepare for potential poor air quality caused by smoke now that the area has entered peak wildfire season.
Smoke and ash from wildfires contain very small particles known as particulate matter that can travel hundreds of miles. These particles harm the lungs and heart and can cause coughing, wheezing, breathing difficulty, chest pain, nausea and, in severe instances, premature mortality. People with heart or lung disease, older adults, kids, and pregnant women are especially sensitive.
The best protection against wildfire smoke is to stay indoors as much as possible when smoke is present. Take these steps to stay safe:
- Know local air quality conditions.
- For current air quality conditions and dailyforecasts, visit and bookmark your air district’s website.
- San Luis Obispo County APCD — www.slocleanair.org/air-quality/air-quality-forecast
- Santa Barbara County APCD — www.OurAir.org/todays-air-quality/
- Ventura County APCD — www.vcapcd.org
- You can also view current conditions – including from PurpleAir sensors at the neighborhood level — on the AirNow Fire & Smoke map, available in English and Spanish: fire.airnow.gov.
- Sign up for Air Quality Alerts and notifications through your air district:
- Santa Barbara County APCD — OurAir.org/subscribe (Available via text and/or email, in English and Spanish)
- San Luis Obispo County APCD — SLOCleanAir.org/air-quality-alerts
- Ventura County APCD — vcapcd.org/#enews (Ventura County Farmworker Wildfire Smoke Text Alerts — Sign up by texting “SMOKE” for English or “HUMO” for Spanish, Mixteco and Zapoteco messages to 855-522-0034.)
2. Smoke-proof your home.
- Create a clean air room by putting a HEPA (High-Efficiency Particulate Air) purifier in a room where you spend a lot of time, like a bedroom. These can reduce particulate matter indoors by 90%.
- They can be purchased at hardware stores or online retailers.
- Make sure that the device doesn’t create ozone. Find a list of safe options at https://www.arb.ca.gov/research/indoor/aircleaners/certified.htm.
- Choose a make and model suited for your room size. HEPA purifiers for an average-sized bedroom cost about $75.
- Replace the filter as directed in the owner’s manual. Filters need to be replaced more frequently if used during a wildfire.
- Assembling a do-it-yourself version of an air purifier for a clean air room can be a more affordable option, with materials costing about $40. This DIY version has been shown to reduce harmful particulate matter indoors similarly to a HEPA purifier:
- Use tape to attach a 20-by-20-inch MERV 13 air filter — like what you would use for an HVAC system — to the back of a 20-by-20-inch box fan. Attaching to the back of the fan creates a better seal. Use a 2012 or newer fan due to safety features.
- Check the direction of the air flow, which is marked on the side of the filter.
- As needed, disassemble the fan to wipe away dirt.
- Don’t leave the device unattended.
- Turn off the fan while sleeping.
- Use the device modified in this way only as an air cleaner, not as a fan to cool your home.
- Check windows and doors to ensure the room is sealed tightly so smoke does not get pulled inside. Weatherize your home in preparation for wildfires by sealing leaky windows and doors.
- Upgrade the filter in your HVAC system to a filter rated MERV 13. Check and replace that filter regularly.
- Avoid activities that create smoke or pollution indoors, such as smoking, using your wood-burning fireplace, and burning incense or candles. Use your range hood while cooking.
- People with health conditions should talk to their doctor to develop a personal plan for wildfire smoke.
3. Find a Clean Air Center near you if you can’t create a clean air room at home.
- Find the one closest to you at https://ww2.arb.ca.gov/cleanaircenters.
Traducción en español:
La area de los TRES CONDADOS, Calif. – Los Distritos de Control de la Contaminación del Aire (APCD) del Condado de Santa Bárbara, el Condado de San Luis Obispo y el Condado de Ventura alientan a los residentes a prepararse para la posible baja calidad del aire causada por el humo, ahora que el área ha entrado en la temporada alta de incendios forestales.
El humo y las cenizas de los incendios forestales contienen partículas muy pequeñas, conocidas como material particulado, que pueden viajar cientos de kilómetros. Estas partículas dañan los pulmones y el corazón y pueden causar tos, sibilancias, dificultad para respirar, dolor en el pecho, náuseas y, en casos graves, muerte prematura. Las personas con enfermedades cardíacas o pulmonares, los adultos mayores, los niños y las mujeres embarazadas son especialmente sensibles.
La mejor protección contra el humo de los incendios forestales es permanecer en casa el mayor
tiempo posible cuando haya humo. Tome estas medidas para mantenerse seguro:
- Conozca las condiciones de calidad del aire locales
- Para conocer las condiciones actuales de la calidad del aire y los pronósticos diarios, visite y marque como favorito la página de internet de su distrito.
- APCD del condado de San Luis Obispo — www.slocleanair.org/air-quality/airquality-forecast
- APCD del condado de Santa Bárbara — https://www.ourair.org/pronosticos-ycalidad-del-aire-de-hoy/?lang=es
- APCD del condado de Ventura — www.vcapcd.org
- También puede ver las condiciones actuales, incluiendo la de los sensores PurpleAir a nivel de vecindario, en el mapa de incendios y humo de AirNow, disponible en inglés y español: fire.airnow.gov.
- Regístrese para recibir alertas y notificaciones sobre la calidad del aire a través de su distrito aéreo:
- APCD del condado de Santa Bárbara — https://www.ourair.org/subscribase-a-lasalertas-noticias-y-avisos/?lang=es (Disponible vía mensaje de texto y/o correo electrónico, en inglés y español.)
- APCD del condado de San Luis Obispo — SLOCleanAir.org/air-quality-alerts
- APCD del condado de Ventura — vcapcd.org/#enews (Alertas de texto sobre el humo de los incendios forestales para trabajadores agrícolas del condado de Ventura: regístrese enviando un mensaje de texto con la palabra “SMOKE” para mensajes en inglés o “HUMO” para mensajes en español, mixteco y zapoteco al 855-522-0034.)
2. Proteja su hogar del humo.
- Cree una habitación con aire limpio instalando un purificador HEPA (filtro de aire de partículas de alta eficiencia) en una habitación donde pase mucho tiempo, como un dormitorio. Estos filtros pueden reducir las partículas en el interior hasta un 90%.
- Se pueden comprar en ferreterías o por internet.
- Asegúrese de que el dispositivo no genere ozono. Encuentre una lista de opciones seguras en: https://www.arb.ca.gov/research/indoor/aircleaners/certified.htm.
- Elija una marca y un modelo adecuado para el tamaño de su habitación. Los purificadores HEPA para una habitación de tamaño promedio cuestan aproximadamente $75
- Reemplace el filtro según las instrucciones del manual del usuario. Los filtros deben reemplazarse con mayor frecuencia si se utilizan durante un incendio forestal.
- Armar un purificador de aire casero para una habitación con aire limpio puede ser una opción más económica, con materiales que cuestan alrededor de $40. Se ha demostrado que esta versión casera reduce las partículas nocivas en interiores de forma similar a un purificador HEPA.
- Use cinta adhesiva para fijar un filtro de aire MERV 13 de 50 x 50 cm (similar al que se usa en un sistema de climatización) a la parte trasera de un ventilador de caja de 50 x 50 cm. Fijarlo a la parte trasera del ventilador crea un mejor sellado. Use un ventilador del año 2012 o posterior por sus características de seguridad.
- Verifique la dirección del flujo de aire, que está marcada en el costado del filtro.
- Según sea necesario, desmonte el ventilador para limpiar la suciedad.
- No deje el dispositivo desatendido.
- Apage el ventilador mientras duerma
- Utilice el dispositivo modificado de esta manera sólo como purificador de aire, no como ventilador para refrescar su hogar.
- Revise las ventanas y puertas para asegurarse de que la habitación esté bien sellada y no entre humo. Prepárese para los incendios forestales sellando las ventanas y puertas con goteras.
- Actualice el filtro de su sistema HVAC a un filtro con clasificación MERV 13. Revise y reemplace ese filtro periódicamente.
- Evite actividades que generen humo o contaminación en interiores, como fumar, usar la chimenea de leña y quemar incienso o velas. Use la campana extractora mientras cocina.
- Las personas con problemas de salud deben hablar con su médico para desarrollar un plan personal para el humo de los incendios forestales.
3. Encuentre un Centro de Aire Limpio cerca de usted si no puede crear una habitación con aire limpio en casa.
- Encuentre la más cercana a usted en: https://ww2.arb.ca.gov/cleanaircenters.
The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.