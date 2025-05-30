Strikes announced for June at six Planned Parenthood clinics across Central Coast region

CENTRAL COAST REGION, Calif. – On Friday, healthcare workers at six Planned Parenthood California Central Coast clinics have announced they will conduct a two-day strike on June 10 and 11 in response to alleged unfair labor practices and a staffing crisis.

The unanimous decision to authorize a strike at clinics in Thousand Oaks, Ventura, Oxnard, Santa Barbara, Santa Maria, and San Luis Obispo came earlier this month after nine months of bargaining.

"We don’t want to go on strike, but we feel like we have to," said Emily Medal, a Clinician at Planned Parenthood Santa Barbara. "We need management to stop bargaining in bad faith so that we can finally address short staffing. Our patients wait for weeks for an appointment, rearrange their whole day, often arranging childcare or missing work, and they can’t even get seen, or are rushed through. That's not care. That's a crisis."

According to a press release Friday from the Service Employees International Union-United Healthcare Workers West which represents the striking workers, the union and employees have offered multiple solutions to improve both staffing and retention, but management at the reproductive healthcare clinics has rejected those proposals during the bargaining process.

"We are proud to serve our communities and defend reproductive and gender-affirming healthcare in the face of political threats," shared Rebekah Hosman, a Physician Assistant at Planned Parenthood Ventura. "But we shouldn’t have to worry about our own management refusing to bargain in good faith or shutting us out of decisions that directly impact our patients and our working conditions, especially during a time of budget cuts."

Your News Channel reached out to Planned Parenthood California Central Coast about the planned strike and allegations made above and its response will be added to this article when it is received.