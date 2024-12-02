Santa Barbara County Public Health urges caution after rabies death in Fresno County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department issued a warning Monday urging the community to be careful around wildlife in the wake of a rabies-related death in Fresno County.

According to the ABC affiliate in Fresno, a 60-year-old middle school teacher died on Nov. 22 following a suspected bite from a bat in Merced County.

Leah Seneng taught art at Bryant Middle School in Dos Palos, Calif. Back in mid-October, Seneng found a bat lying on the floor of her classroom where it is believed she was bitten by the animal.

"I don't know if she thought it was dead or what 'cause it was laying around her classroom and she was trying to scoop it up and take it outside. She didn't wanna harm it. But that's when, I guess it woke up or saw the light or whatever it swooped around a bit and it took off," said Laura Splotch, a long-time friend of Seneng.

Seneng reportedly had no symptoms in the days following the bite. It wasn't until a month later that Seneng fell ill and was taken to the hospital by her daughter.

It was said she immediately fell into a coma, dying four days later.

Both Fresno County and Merced County are looking into any other possible exposures, but says as of now, there is no public threat.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warns those who come into contact with bats: