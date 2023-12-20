Skip to Content
Blood donors bring hope this holiday season

Tracy Lehr / KEYT
Published 8:40 pm

VENTURA, Calif.-Blood donors are bringing hope this holiday season.

The need for blood in Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties is tremendous this time of year.

To help fill the need Vitalant offices in each county will be open on Christmas Day.

Vitalant Regional Director Susan Noone said they will be open to take platelet donations.

"Patient need doesn’t dwindle during the holidays at all." said Noone, "So, we are hoping people will also take the time to take care of their community during this time and really come out and make sure it is there for the patients.”

Vitalant is also giving out long-sleeved T-shirts.

National Blood Donor Month begins in January.

To sign up or to learn about donations visit https://www.vitalant.org.

