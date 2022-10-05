Omicron COVID boosters to be available in San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – The San Luis Obispo County Public Department announced that 'Omicron' COVID boosters would soon be available in the county.

The department said vaccines are targeted to protect against Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 strains of COVID-19.

Public health said the updated doses would replace current boosters for those aged 12 and older.

“Like the flu shot, this booster dose is updated to protect against the strains circulating right now,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, County Health Officer. “Staying up-to-date on your COVID-19 vaccine protection, along with getting your flu shot, is the best way to protect yourself this winter, protect your family as we look ahead to the holiday season, and do your part to help protect our community’s hospital capacity ahead of a possible winter surge.”

Two updated boosters will be available, according to the department. A Moderna booster for ages 18 and older and a Pfizer booster for ages 12 and older.

Public health officers said residents might get an updated booster two months after completing the primary series or two months after receiving a previous booster dose. Current booster vaccines will remain available for children aged five through 11 years.

“We all want to enjoy this winter without a terrible surge of COVID-19—nobody wants to get sick, and nobody wants our hospitals to be overwhelmed," said Dr. Borenstein. "Boosters and flu shots are among our most powerful tools to make that a reality."

Public health said updated booster doses will be available from pharmacies, doctor’s offices, and mobile clinics in the coming weeks as shipments of these vaccines arrive locally. To schedule an appointment, click here.