How fitness can help kids be happier and more focused on school work

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- Keeping kids happy and healthy has been harder this summer than previous summers due to COVID-19. That's why the Santa Barbara Public Health conference last Friday featured guest speaker Suzanne Grimmesey from the county behavior wellness.

During the presentation Grimmesey said kids need school and sports to be mentally stimulated. Moderate exercise of at least twenty minutes promotes better sleep and helps them better focus immediately afterwords on school work. It also helps them stay engaged and avoid irritability.

Also during the presentation Grimmesey gave parents pointers on how to prepare for virtual school from home. She suggests keeping a similar schedule to school to continue the same learning routine. And also continue the same school traditions like back to school shopping, first day of school pictures and showing excitement for a new school year.