Bagpipe player joins worldwide effort in a time of need with a message of hope

CARPINTERIA, Calif. - Emerging from her cul-de-sac home as the day disappears, Twila Goodrick walks to her spot nearby and begins playing a bag pipe.

She has played for years, in parades, other marching formations, and at special events.

These days there's not much of an audience, but her notes could not be greater.

"We got a message from the Western U.S. Pipe Band Association that they wanted it done all over the world at sundown in solidarity, and to remind our neighbors that they are not alone," said Goodrick.

Exactly at sundown nightly at the end of El Carro Lane, she puts a few puffs into her Western Highland bagpipe, looks down her street or at the nearby mountain range and begins.

It's usually one song, "followed by Amazing Grace or Taps," said Goodrick.

Wednesday night there were two ducks in the creek behind her and a couple of people walking the trail who stopped for the song. But her bagpipe sounds could be heard for blocks in the quiet neighborhood, no longer bustling with the sound of cars.

Her chickens are also close by, and they call it a night right after she finishes her performance.

"It is deeply important to her to join in this cause. "It is a morale booster. Which is what the Highland Pipes were for, they were morale boosters for soldiers, the military, it is a weapon of war," said Goodrick.

She says the local pipe Major Tom Strellick is playing in Santa Barbara. "I also play with the Gold Coast Pipe Band in Camarillo and I think a couple of the players are doing it there," she said.

