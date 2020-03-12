Santa Barbara County census workers and cities prepare for census amid coronavirus concerns

Health

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - As the 2020 Census begins, cities and workers are preparing for the count in the midst of the coronavirus.

The city of Goleta is postponing Make Goleta Count Day on Saturday, because of event size limits.

Governor Gavin Newsom recommended Thursday that events with more than 250 people be postponed or cancelled.

Kelly Hoover, Goleta city manager, said the event is meant to answer questions about and create awareness of the census.

She said the census is very important to the Goleta community. Their last census counted 29,888 people in 2010.

Santa Barbara County residents will receive census information in the mail starting today.

US Census day is April 1, 2020.