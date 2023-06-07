Good Samaritan Shelter awarded California Nonprofit of the Year for Assembly District 37

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – On Wednesday, Assemblymember Gregg Hart recognized Good Samaritan Shelter as the California Non-profit of the Year for Assembly District 37.

This state-wide recognition is part of the Legislature's California Non-Profits Day, an effort to honor the critical role that non-profit organizations have in California.

“Good Samaritan Shelter is honored to be selected as the California Nonprofit of the Year. We are so

grateful for the collaborative partners and funders that allow us to do this work, and we are so humbled by the recognition,” said Executive Director Sylvia Barnard. “On behalf of our staff and board of directors, we are grateful to be able to truly make a difference in people's lives.”

Good Samaritan Shelter has provided assistance in the Central Coast for over 35 years since first being launched in Santa Maria.

Assemblymember Gregg Hart said, “I have always admired the life-changing work Good Samaritan Shelter is doing in our community. Good Samaritan Shelter is making a profound difference throughout Santa Barbara County as they expand their services and continue to earn the trust of both clients and the community at-large. Sylvia Barnard, the volunteer Board of Directors and her entire team deserve this recognition as a California Nonprofit of the Year.”