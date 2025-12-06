Oxnard Tamale Festival celebrates tradition

OXNARD, Calif. (KEYT) The Oxnard Tamale Festival included mouthwatering food and entertainment.

Performers included The Nandos band.

The Tamale Festival filled plaza park along the Oxnard parade route.

People lined up to by tamales from award winning competitors from up and down the coast.

Customers including Stephanie Flores called it a Christmas tradition.

Every tamale's so different and i think everyone makes it so special and knowing that it is such a process to make makes it feel like it was made with so much love and care .it does take a lot of work to make tamales, i have done it with my mom and it just makes the holidays extra special having that with family." said Flores.

She shared a sweet one with her children in Plaza Park.

A majority of the tamales sold were savory.

The Oxnard Tamale Festival winners take home big trophies and bragging rights, until next year.