Skip to Content
Community Events

Oxnard Tamale Festival celebrates tradition

Tracy Lehr / KEYT
By
New
Published 9:41 pm

OXNARD, Calif. (KEYT) The Oxnard Tamale Festival included mouthwatering food and entertainment.

Performers included The Nandos band.

The Tamale Festival filled plaza park along the Oxnard parade route.

People lined up to by tamales from award winning competitors from up and down the coast.

Customers including Stephanie Flores called it a Christmas tradition.

Every tamale's so different  and i think everyone makes it so special and knowing that it is such a process to make  makes it feel like it was made with so much love and care .it does take a lot of work to make tamales, i have done it with my mom and it just makes the holidays extra special having that with family." said Flores.

She shared a sweet one with her children in Plaza Park.

A majority of the tamales sold were savory.

The Oxnard Tamale Festival winners take home big trophies and bragging rights, until next year.

Article Topic Follows: Community Events

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.