St. Vincent’s hosts 15th Fashion Show & Luncheon

MONTECITO, Calif. (KEYT) St. Vincent's held its 15th annual Fashion Show & Luncheon on the Saturday following Thanksgiving.

The event sponsored by Claudia Lash and Pat Lupo took place at the Rosewood Miramar Beach in Montecito .

It began with a socializing around a silent auction.

People bid on art, baskets and holiday items collected by Lash and friends and family all year.

Then guests enjoyed a lunch and fashion show featuring clothing designed Mary Beth Larkin of (In)Larkin and children's fashion presented by Wildflower Women.

The money raised benefits St. Vincent's Family Strengthening Program that empowers mothers with young children.

Trina Phillips said her aunt Claudia's home was filled with baskets before the event.

"My aunt Claudia, she is an amazing women and the baskets just fill up her house and she works throughout the year to collect all these wonderful things for a wonderful cause and I am very blessed to be a part of it and to be able to donate some of these baskets as well," said Phillips.

ST. Vincent's President and CEO Rosa Parades introduced the guest speakers that included a participant in the Family Strengthening Program and a graduate turned Pier Support Specialist.

"I get to see firsthand what these mom's go through when they come to us and when they graduate from the program 27 months they are so strong and they become mentors to others and they come back and give," said Parades.

Drew Wakefield also known as Mr. Santa Barbara encouraged people to fill out their donation forms at each table.

They will help St. VIncent's families graduate to permanent housing and employment.

It is never too late to give.

For a link to donate and learn more visit https://stvincents-sb-org