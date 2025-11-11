Hundreds Head Out to Veterans Day Ceremonies to Honor Those Who Served

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – The annual Veterans Day event in Santa Barbara will bring hundreds together to honor veterans with music and speeches.

There will also be a flyover of the Condor Squadron on a foggy morning.

The 11 a.m. event at the Santa Barbara Cemetery is presented by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1649 and the Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation.

There will also be a UCSB Color Guard Presentation, the Gold Coast Pipe and Drum Band, the Santa Barbara Choral Society, Sons of the American Revolution, singer and former police Sergeant Dave Gonzales and the Prime Time Band.

This year will feature the first ever performance of “The Veteran,” by Barry De Vorzon. De Vorzon is an American composer, singer, songwriter, and record producer. He has written special songs for the Unity Shoppe and is featured on the annual holiday telethon.

(More details, video and photos will be added here later today.)

