Skip to Content
Community Events

Hundreds Head Out to Veterans Day Ceremonies to Honor Those Who Served

There will be a flyover with the Condor Squadron as part of the Veterans Day event in Santa Barbara.
John Palminteri
There will be a flyover with the Condor Squadron as part of the Veterans Day event in Santa Barbara.
By
Published 11:12 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – The annual Veterans Day event in Santa Barbara will bring hundreds together to honor veterans with music and speeches.

There will also be a flyover of the Condor Squadron on a foggy morning.

The 11 a.m. event at the Santa Barbara Cemetery is presented by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1649 and the Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation.

There will also be a UCSB Color Guard Presentation, the Gold Coast Pipe and Drum Band, the Santa Barbara Choral Society, Sons of the American Revolution, singer and former police Sergeant Dave Gonzales and the Prime Time Band.

This year will feature the first ever performance of “The Veteran,” by Barry De Vorzon. De Vorzon is an American composer, singer, songwriter, and record producer. He has written special songs for the Unity Shoppe and is featured on the annual holiday telethon.

(More details, video and photos will be added here later today.)

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.

Article Topic Follows: Community Events

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3-12. To learn more about John, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.