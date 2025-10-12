Former Port Hueneme Mayor Tony Volante hosts a 90th birthday bash

PORT HUENEME, Calif.-Former Port Hueneme Mayor Tony Volante celebrated his 90th birthday in early October with the community.

Volante danced the night away with his wife Barbara, their twins, grandchildren and friends at the Oceanview Pavillion in Port Hueneme on Saturday.

Volante is an Air Force veteran who spent 12 years as Mayor of Port Hueneme.

The family man is also celebrating his 65th wedding anniversary this year.

"She is the one that has kept me going," said Volante.

They have red wine with dinner and eat right and exercise.

Volante said he is proud of his family, friends, community and country.

The invitation to Volante's 90th birthday party included a baby picture.

Community members who want to wish him a happy birthday can usually find him at at Einstein Bros. Bagels off Channel Islands Blvd. in Port Hueneme.

That where he hangs out with family and friends most mornings.