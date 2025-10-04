Carpinteria celebrates 39th Avocado Fest
CARPINTERIA, Calif. (KEYT) Carpinteria is celebrating its 39th Avocado Festival.
Visitors enjoyed live music on multiple stages full of music.
They also had a chance to dine on avocado inspired dishes including guacamole and truffles.
The money raised goes to local nonprofits.
Areas just for children included a dunk take and interaction with first responders.
Joe Cortes of Bakersfield came all the way to by an Avocado tree to plant in his yard.
"Just purchased my avocado that I didn't get last year so this year I took advantage," said Cortes.
He was far from alone.
Customers had a chance to talk to growers about how to make their own trees thrive.
The festival goes til 10 p.m. on Saturday and is open from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Sunday.
People who wish to enter the Guacamole contest on Sunday need to have their entrees in by 11 a..m.
Judging begins at noon.
For more information visit https://www.avofest.org