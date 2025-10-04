Carpinteria celebrates 39th Avocado Fest

CARPINTERIA, Calif. (KEYT) Carpinteria is celebrating its 39th Avocado Festival.

Visitors enjoyed live music on multiple stages full of music.

They also had a chance to dine on avocado inspired dishes including guacamole and truffles.

The money raised goes to local nonprofits.

Areas just for children included a dunk take and interaction with first responders.

Joe Cortes of Bakersfield came all the way to by an Avocado tree to plant in his yard.

"Just purchased my avocado that I didn't get last year so this year I took advantage," said Cortes.

He was far from alone.

Customers had a chance to talk to growers about how to make their own trees thrive.

The festival goes til 10 p.m. on Saturday and is open from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Sunday.

People who wish to enter the Guacamole contest on Sunday need to have their entrees in by 11 a..m.

Judging begins at noon.

For more information visit https://www.avofest.org