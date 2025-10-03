First Shea Hutchinson Memorial Walk Hosted to Raise Awareness And Funds For Athletic Scholarships

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) - Among the Santa Maria Association of REALTORS® (SMAR), the name Shea Hutchinson will be remembered for years to come, largely associated with football.

Particularly a fan of the Denver Broncos, Shea had significant connections to the community, and was the president of SMAR, having served multiple terms.

At Waller Park on Friday, the first annual Shea Hutchinson Memorial Walk took place, bringing the community together for a family and pet friendly walk through the park, followed by a community barbecue.

Funds are being directly raised by this event in Shea's memory for a scholarship fund to be awarded to Santa Maria area high school athletes.

Those who knew Shea well gathered at Waller Park's Lakeside Picnic Terrace to break bread and share stories of their late friend and raise suicide awareness as much as scholarship funds.

