Santa Maria Welcomes In The Fall Season As The Patch Opens For 2025

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) - As the Central Coast steps over the threshold from summer to autumn, Santa Maria is once again opening The Patch for the next four weekends.

Started in 2017 by four young adults to provide agricultural career and leadership experience to high school students specifically by growing the pumpkins, The Patch features a corn maze and activities for kids every weekend from now until Halloween.

In addition to free crafts and selfie photo ops, each of The Patch's five weekends will feature a different set of activities including Discovery Day, a Scavenger Hunt, and a Golden Ticket Day.

The Pink Pop Shop, a benefit for Mission Hope Cancer Center, will be at the Patch on Sunday October 19th, and the final Saturday will feature a Trick-Or-Treat "Not-So-Spooky" nighttime hike on October 25th.

A great opportunity for fall family fun, you'll also have a famously wide variety of pumpkins to choose from to make your own perfect Halloween jack-o-lantern.

