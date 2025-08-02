Our Lady of Guadalupe Fiesta runs through Sunday

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-The annual Fiesta at Our Lady of Guadalupe goes on all weekend.

Dance groups worked for months to perform in front of friends and family at the church.

The event is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Catholic church on the corner of Nopal and Montecito Streets.

It is known for affordable food made by families sharing their cooking traditions.

People can dine on tamales, pozole, churros and more while they are entertained.

"We love dancing here because it is an amazing community we have diversity between like three all the way to 93 and love that," said Angela Petresku of Me Sabor Dance Studio on Gutierrez St. in Santa Barbara.

Fernando Espinosa said making all the tamales was worthwhile and a lot of work.

Their tamales are such a big hit that people will be buying dozen more to take home.

There is usually a long line to buy them.

Everyone is welcome to the Our Lady of Guadalupe Fiesta.

Visitors don't have to be a church members and security guards are on hand in case of emergency.

The Fiesta runs through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.