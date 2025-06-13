Countdown is On: Santa Barbara Solstice Parade & Festival is Almost Here

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Countdown to the largest art event around is on at the Summer Solstice Workshop in Santa Barbara.

The 51st Santa Barbara Solstice Parade and Festival is just 7 days away.

Artists and volunteers are busy making floats and costumes in preparation for the return of the parade.

The event is projected to draw thousands of spectators.

The 51st Summer Solstice Celebration will take place June 20th – 22nd in beautiful Santa Barbara, California. ​

The celebration will start at Alameda Park on Friday, June 20th, at 4:00 p.m., with the Opening Ceremony from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The festivities will include music from local bands, food, beverages, dancing, and vendors to celebrate the longest day of the year.

The parade will happen on Saturday June 21st, at 12:00 p.m., at the intersection of Santa Barbara and Ortega Streets.

The parade will travel to Santa Barbara Street ending at the Summer Solstice Festival at Alameda Park on Sola Street.

The festival is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit: https://www.solsticeparade.com/.

