May Gray Won’t Keep the Fun Away! Everything Happening this Weekend on the Central Coast

May the 4th be with you this weekend as you and the family take part in Spring and Cinco de Mayo events! Here's what's going on this weekend near and far:

SANTA BARBARA - SOUTH COUNTY

Photo: Discover Buellton

May Day Celebration ~ Saturday, May 3rd in Santa Barbara

📍De La Guerra Place - across from Paseo Nuevo Cinemas

⏰ 11:00am

🪩 Come celebrate the warmer season at this Spring celebration! This wholesome event will have singing, dancing, flowers, face painting, much more! Help weave ribbon around the maypole and welcome in May! Learn more here.

Buellton Brew Fest 2025 ~ Saturday, May 3rd in Buellton

📍River View Park

⏰ 11:30am - 4:30pm

🪩 Brews and spirits for all! The annual Buellton Brew Fest is kicking off this weekend with over 50 companies serving up beers, wines, ciders, kombuchas, seltzers, and more! Adults can act like big kids and play Jumbo Beer Pong and corn hole. Learn more here.

Roar & Pour ~ Saturday, May 3rd in Santa Barbara

📍Santa Barbara Zoo

⏰ 5:00pm - 8:00pm

🪩 Kids go to bed early, but parents and animals stay out late at this zoo event. Try out local wineries and tasty eats from food trucks and Rincon Catering. This is a unique opportunity to explore the Zoo after hours! Learn more here.

Kiwanis Music Nites ~ Thursday, May 1st in Santa Barbara

📍Elings Park

⏰ 5:30pm - 7:30pm

🪩 This week kicks off a series of fundraising concerts held in Santa Barbara for local non-profits. Every 1st Thursday during the summer the community can enjoy performances, food & drinks, dancing, and much more! The series kicks off with artists Kaleo Na-ea. Learn more here.

Santa Barbara Fair & Expo ~ May 2nd - 4th in Santa Barbara

📍Earl Warren Fairgrounds

⏰ Check for fair times

🪩 Its the last weekend of the Santa Barbara Fair, and the last chance to throw it back 80s style. The event features everything you'd expect from a good ol' fair including carnival games and rides, farm animals, fair food, and loads of entertainment. Learn more here.

Chumash Earth Day 2025 ~ Saturday, May 3rd in Santa Barbara

📍Santa Ynez Reservation

⏰ 10:00am - 2:00pm

🪩 The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians’ Environmental Department will host its annual free Chumash Earth Day event. The zero-waste events will have lots of educational booths that center around environmental efforts. The first 200 people will receive a “swag bag,” which will include a t-shirt, reusable cup, custom-designed stickers and a seed packet. Learn more here.

Spring Music Festival ~ Saturday, May 3rd in Goleta

📍Rancho La Patera & Stow House

⏰ 11:00am - 4:00pm

🪩 This is a really nice community event that has something for everyone. Parents can participate in the silent auction and drinks from Topa Topa and Sunstone Winery. While kids can enjoy snowcones, face painting, and a tractor ride! Learn more here.

Teen Job & Volunteer Fair ~ Thursday, May 1st in Santa Barbara

📍Santa Barbara Public Library

⏰ 4:00pm - 6:00pm

🪩 This is great opportunity for teens to find that summer part-time job or fill in their volunteer hours. Teens will get to meet with representative from local organizations and businesses to find the position that's right for them. Learn more here.

Santa Barbara Annual Doll Show and Sale ~ Saturday, May 3rd in Santa Barbara

📍Santa Barbara Elks Lodge

⏰ 10:00am - 3:00pm

🪩 Come see one of California's longest running Doll and Toy Shows! Collectors from all over will display their antique, vintage, and modern dolls and toys. The event will also hosts raffles, a silent auction and even doll repair! Learn more here.

SANTA MARIA - NORTH COUNTY

Photo: Santa Maria Valley Chamber

Cinco de Mayo Mixer ~ Friday, May 1st in Santa Maria

📍Santa Maria Town Center Mall

⏰ 5:00pm - 7:00pm

🪩 Friday's free event will celebrate the upcoming holiday early with live performances, complimentary food, and more. Guest can participate in a guacamole compeitition and raffles! Learn more here.

Orcutt Library Spring Book Sale ~ Saturday, May 3rd in Orcutt

📍Orcutt Branch Library

⏰ 10:00am - 1:30pm

🪩 Most items at the Friends of Orcutt Library Spring Book Sale will range from $0.50-$1.00 and all proceeds go to the local Library. If you're in need of new reading material, this is the perfect opprotunity to grab some and support a good cause. Learn more here.

RocketTown Comic Con ~ May 3rd - 4th in Lompoc

📍Lompoc Valley Middle School

⏰ 12:00pm - 5:00pm

🪩 If you love comics, sci-fi, cosplay, and pop culture fun then this event is for you! Meet artists, creators, and special guests, explore vendor booths. Meet, greet, and snag the autograph of actors including Tracee Cocco (Lt. Jae, Star Trek universe), Rico E. Anderson, Scott Butler (Agatha All Along), D.C. Douglas, and many more! Learn more here.

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY

Photo: Sabrina Poei (Local Wolves.com)

Shabang Music & Arts Festival ~ May 2nd - 3rd in San Luis Obispo

📍Dairy Creek Golf Course

⏰ 3:00pm - 11:00pm

🪩 One of SLO County's most anticipated events of the year is here! A dynamic lineup of 60+ artists are set to perform across multiple stages at this two-day music festival. Music ranges from electronic to indie rock, with national touring acts and regional bands claiming the spotlight. Learn more here.

9th Annual Atascadero Tamale Festival ~ Saturday, May 3rd in Atascadero

📍Atascadero Sunken Gardens

⏰ 11:00am - 7:00pm

🪩Try some of the best tamales on the Central Coast at the 9th Annual Tamale Festival. The event is free and a great opprotunity to support local vendors, entertainment, and merchandise. All proceeds from the Tamale Festival’s adult beverage sales benefit the Friends of the Charles Paddock Zoo. Learn more here.

2025 Barefoot Concerts on the Green ~ Every Saturday & Sunday through October 25th in Los Osos

📍Sea Pines Golf Resort

⏰ 2:00pm - 8:00pm

🪩 This concert series invites all attendees to kick off their shoes and dance to the music! The concerts take place at the Sea Pines Golf Resort every Saturday and Sunday throughout the summer and features dozens of artists and genres. The fun continues inside The Clubhouse Grill for more live music. Learn more here.

Los Tucanes de Tijuana ~ Friday, May 2nd in Paso Robles

📍Vina Robles Amphitheater

⏰ 8:00pm

🪩 The Latin staple band is performing some of their biggest hits like "La Chona,” “El tucanazo,” “La chica sexy,” “Vivir de noche,” “El centenario,” and new hits. Los Tucanes de Tijuana has entertained fans for nearly four decades with a long repertoire of corridos and cumbia-norteña. Learn more here.

Art in the Park ~ Sunday, May 4th in Shell Beach

📍Dinosaur Caves Park

⏰ 10:00am - 4:00pm

🪩 There is no place more scenic and perfect for an art market. This event you will find 50+ local artisans, amazing food, live music and a gorgeous ocean view! Kids can play at the nearby playground while shop for unique gifts and art. Learn more here.

VENTURA COUNTY

Rummage Sale ~ Saturday, May 3rd in Camarillo

📍Community Center Parking Lot

⏰ 7:00am - 12:00pm

🪩 Pleasant Valley is hosting a community garage sale with around 100 sale booths! Come shop for pre-owned clothing, furniture, home goods, games, etc. Goodwill be onsite to collect any unsold items you wish to donate to them. Learn more here.

5k Beer Run ~ Saturday, May 3rd in Fillmore

📍 Red Engine Brewing Company

⏰ 10:00am

🪩 This fun community events get folks out there and lets them celebrate at the end! You can run, jog, or walk this race, and then celebrate with a locally made, cold craft beverage at the finish line! Learn more here.

Cal Triathlon ~ Sunday, May 4th in Ventura

📍Harbor Cove Beach

⏰ 5:00am - 12:00pm

🪩 Cheer on some of the Central Coast's most dedicated athletes as they compete from six Olympic distance events and sic Sprint distance events. If interested there is still space available. Learn more here.