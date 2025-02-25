Drive-Thru Ash Wednesday returns to Holy Cross Church in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- For the third year in a row, Holy Cross Church off Cliff Drive in Santa Barbara is taking Ash Wednesday to the streets by hosting an Ash Wednesday Drive-Thru.

Rev. Egren Gomez calls it the a 21st Century way of doing it.

During last year's drive-thru, Fr. Gomez said "Jesus was out in the streets looking for the ordinary man, the ordinary women, and Ash Wednesday begins the 40 days of Lent, which are the holiest time of the year. They are a preparation for us to get to know a deeper sense of god, a deeper sense of ourselves and to get closer the community as well."

Fr. Gomez has a way of making people feel they belong.

He found his calling later in life.

Fr. Gomez was ordained at age 42 after working in Northrup Grumman's space technology department.

Holy Cross Church in Santa Barbara welcomed him with open arms.

The church has a drive-through style entrance and plenty of parking.

Fr. Gomez will distribute ashes from 3-4 p.m.

Visitors of all faiths are also welcome to go inside the church for a bilingual mass at 6 p.m..

Last year Ash Wednesday coincided with Valentine's Day.

This year it falls on March 5.

For more information visit https://www.holycrosssantabarbara.org