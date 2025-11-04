Prop 50 Could Affect California and Future Elections – What Do You Think?

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – In anticipation for Thursday's discussion, your News Channel wants to hear from you. Hannah-Beth Jackson, former senator and Dale Francisco, former councilman will be on TV Hill for a LIVE discussion following Tuesday's election.

They'll share their thoughts on Prop 50 and the ongoing government shutdown. They'll be answering your questions and comments LIVE in studio.

Leave your questions/comments/concerns in the chat below.

