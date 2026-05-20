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Local Forecast

Peak heat Wednesday, tracking a cool & cloudy holiday weekend

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today at 6:04 am
Published 5:25 am

Peak heat occurs Wednesday. Expect temperatures to soar above average as high pressure reaches peak strength. Maximum temperatures rise into the 70s, 80s & a smattering of 90s. Practice heat & fire safety! Stay hydrated and be aware of reduced air quality issues. Plan strenuous activities outside of peak heating hours. Winds are light compared to days prior & marine waters are calm.

We begin to cool off with more marine clouds reappearing in the forecast Thursday. Onshore flow and sea breeze are reestablished and this will bring a needed cooling trend to all areas. We fall 5-8 degrees from Wednesday and humidity will rise drastically.

Marine clouds & a stubborn May gray pattern arrives Friday into our holiday weekend. Expect 60s and low 70s, with some areas failing to see the sunshine.

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Mackenzie Lake

Mackenzie Lake is the Chief Meteorologist for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mackenzie, click here.

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