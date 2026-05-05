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Local Forecast

Cool & cloudy Cinco De Mayo, tracking a major May heatwave

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today at 4:07 am
Published 4:15 am

Happy Cinco De Mayo! We start the morning with marine clouds off or near all coastline long with mid to high level clouds. Expect a partly to mostly cloudy afternoon. Highs rise into the 60s yet again. Another 10% chance of showers is projected today, however most beach areas will stay dry. Winds will be strong at times but only around 10-15mph prevailing. Marine waters are hazardous due to high waves and isolated showers, use caution.

More marine clouds and May gray will begin Wednesday. A fast clearing trend is expected as a ridge of high pressure builds in. Minimal clouds are in the forecast as low pressure moves away. Marine waters will calm and be safe to travel on. Highs rise into the 70s for most, a notable warming trend from the start of the week. Temperatures will jump further to end the week, stay hydrated.

We begin Thursday and Friday morning with fast clearing fog for most, clear skies for others. This is part of a drastic warming trend where temperatures skyrocket into the 70s and 80s. The May heatwave lasts through the weekend and into next week. Breezy winds may prompt wind advisories. Very dry and hot weather is ahead.

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Mackenzie Lake

Mackenzie Lake is the Chief Meteorologist for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mackenzie, click here.

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