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Local Forecast

Hot and dry Friday, temperatures ease this weekend

By
today at 4:13 am
Published 4:21 am

Friday is our last day of extreme heat. We begin the morning with clear skies and warm morning temperatures, with a fast warming pattern. Most areas will be slightly cooler than yesterday, but temperatures remain close to 30 degrees above average. Winds are light and marine waters are calm. We begin to see the marine layer and clouds build tonight.

Expect marine clouds and fog Saturday morning. This will immediate cool off the beaches and provide significant relief. Clouds will be fast to clear however and low to mid 80s are on tap for the day. Winds and marine waters are calm. Overnights drop into the 50s for most.

Another round of clouds appear Sunday morning. These clouds will retreat fast as well and high temperatures hold into the 70s and low 80s. Our next high pressure ridge develops Monday and keeps our summer-like pattern. Expect 80s for most of next week. Minimal day to day changes.

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Mackenzie Lake

Mackenzie Lake is the Chief Meteorologist for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mackenzie, click here.

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