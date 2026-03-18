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Local Forecast

More heat Wednesday, peak temperatures Thursday

By
March 18, 2026 4:16 am
Published 6:11 am

The major March heatwave continues Wednesday. Clear skies and offshore winds will allow temperatures to rise into the 90s or above for most areas today. This may be a peak heating day for some, it will likely be another record breaking afternoon. Expect another warm night, lows drop into the 60s and 70s for some.

Peak heating for most microclimates occurs Thursday. Expect another round of clear skies and fast warming. Light winds occur, other than lingering heat alerts it will be a copy and paste day. Overnight lows drop into the 60s for most, this will be the warmest night of the week.

Fog and clouds will likely form Friday and Saturday morning, providing the beaches with some relief. Temperature begin to fall back to 70s and 80s. We stay above average this weekend with another high pressure system building. This will bring another round of heat, although not nearly as warm as this week. More information to come. Very probable that more heat alerts will be issued.

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Mackenzie Lake

Mackenzie Lake is the Chief Meteorologist for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mackenzie, click here.

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