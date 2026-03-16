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Local Forecast

Extreme heat hits the Central Coast this week

KEYT
By
today at 4:14 am
Published 4:23 am

An Extreme Heat Warning has been issued for inland portions of the Central Coast including San Luis Obispo and 5 Cities. These areas will likely have consecutive days of 90s degree heat. We begin Monday with 80s and 90s for most of the area and fog in the morning. The clouds quickly clear out to mostly sunny skies. Winds will be light for the area and marine waters are calm. Avoid strenuous outdoor activity around 2-5pm, this is typical peak heating times for our beaches.

We begin Tuesday with a quick round of fog before clearing around 9am. Most beaches jump 5+ degrees while inland areas rise more. Practice heat safety tips and stay cool. Expect another day of upper 80s, low 90s and the possibility of triple digits inland.

We hit our first 90 degree reading in Santa Barbara on Wednesday and will watch for 3 consecutive days of extreme heat. Most areas drop to mid 80s by Friday and lower 80s by Saturday. Make sure air conditioning systems are in working order. Check on those at risk. More updates on when we finally cool will be available later in the week.

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Mackenzie Lake

Mackenzie Lake is the Chief Meteorologist for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mackenzie, click here.

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