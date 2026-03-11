Skip to Content
Heat begins Wednesday, dangerous temperatures Thursday/Friday

By
today at 4:06 am
Published 4:25 am

A Wind Advisory remains in effect for interior mountains through 9am Wednesday morning. Winds will be strong in high terrain before switching to offshore by the afternoon. This is the first day of the heatwave as a large high pressure system establishes. Skies turn to mostly clear to partly cloudy and the warming trend will be evident for all microlimates. Highs rise into the 70s and 80s, most area rising 10+ degrees from yesterday! Marine waters are calm and it'll be the perfect afternoon for a bike ride or a kayaking trip. Overnight we drop into the 40s with clear skies.

The first Heat Advisory of the season begins 10am Thursday for the entire viewing area. Another drastic rise in temperatures will be apparent, some areas rise another 10+ degrees from Wednesday (20+ degrees from Tuesday). Maximum temperatures hold into the 80s and 90s for the entire Central Coast. Compared to normal we will sit 15-25 degrees above. A few clouds may appear from a system out of our area, however mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions last into the night. Seek cooling shelters if needed and stock up on water.

Peak heating occurs Friday for most. Two high pressure systems have intensified and bring exceptionally warm and dry air. Expect daily records to be shattered and some areas rising above 90s. The heat continues into the weekend and next week. This is a long stretch of hot weather, and heat related illnesses are possible. Check on those at risk and follow heat safety guidelines. Some data supports the heat to last 2 weeks from now, increasing fire and heat risk. More information to come.

Mackenzie Lake

