Peak heat Wednesday, above average into the weekend

Peak heat occurs Wednesday. High pressure is strong, offshore flow continues and skies remain clear. Warm and dry air will be allowed to heat up fast and most areas will see 70s and 80s. Head out for a nice game of pickleball or lay out at the beach. All microclimates will be above average. Lingering breezy winds in Ventura keep a Wind Advisory in effect until 2pm.

Heat holds Thursday! We begin the morning with cool and clear skies and another rapid warming trend. Most of us can switch to air conditioning by lunch! Temperatures will be at the same if not one degree cooler than the day prior. Winds will be breezy at times but no longer up to advisory levels.

Above average temperatures remain through Friday and Saturday. Expect 70s and low 80s for these days as well. We begin to see a shift in the weather pattern as high pressure dies off. Onshore flow will reestablish into next week causing a rapid cool down and creating more marine clouds. We fall back to 60s.