Heat peaks Wednesday, cooler weekend ahead

Happy Wednesday! Middle of the week and the middle of our heatwave! This is another day of peak heating as temperatures rise into the 70 and 80s. Marine waters are calm and it will be a fantastic day to head out to the beaches. Winds are light and no watches, warnings or advisories to worry about.

Above average and toasty weather continue through Thursday and Friday. Minimal day to day difference other than a slight cooling trend and a slight increase in morning clouds. Winds will remain below advisory level and two high pressure systems dance around the area. It'll be very dry these days, as thre heatwave has gone on all week. Offshore winds will drop humidity levels, but fire concerns remain dismal.

This weekend is the next weather pattern shift. Temperatures ease back to average as high pressure moves out. This will allow onshore winds to return, marine clouds will return as well. We have another wave of heat next week.