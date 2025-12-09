Toasty Tuesday, sweltering heat mid-week

Happy Tuesday! We begin with clear skies and light winds to start the morning. The warming trend occurs fast and brings temperatures up to 70s by midday. If working outside, take breaks and hydrate often. High rise into the upper 70s, 80s and low 90s. Close to heat advisory levels. Winds will be strong in San Luis Obispo prompting a Wind Advisory through 10am.

Toasty temperatures and tons of sun occur Wednesday. Winds will be strong and offshore. Hydrate and enjoy the beaches! Marine waters and cool, measuring into the 60s, however waves and rip currents are minimal.

Thursday appears to be the last day of sweltering heat before we drop into Friday. High pressure moseys out of the area giving way for onshore flow to reestablish and marine clouds to reform. Into the weekend we drop back into the mid to upper 60s.