Warming Monday, heat peaks mid-week

Happy Monday! A Large high pressure ridge sets up and brings a large warming trend to the area starting today. Offshore flow will produce mostly sunny skies and minimal clouds or marine layer influence. This will also bring the heat, expect a 3-5 degree warming trend from the weekend. Highs rise into the upper 60s and mid 70s. A Wind Advisory is in effect for the San Luis Obispo coastal; area through 10am. Offshore flow could produce gusts near 35mph. No other watches or warnings to worry about, so head out to the beaches!

The real heat begins Tuesday. We will likely have dense fog to start the morning due to the temperature inversion and difference in day to day heat. Skies clear out rapidly and temperatures warm fast. By 10am expect 70s for most beach areas. Most areas rise into the mid to upper 70s while 80s are expected inland. We will likely break daily records. Stay hydrated and seek shade if working outside!

Peak heat occurs Wednesday as highs rise 10-15 degrees above average. Another round of dense fog is possible, if winds are weak. We clear out fast and temperatures rise quickly. Expect 70s by midday and hotter inland. We will likely beak daily records. Head to the beaches and enjoy! We begin to watch a slight cooling trend int the weekend. However, high pressure looks to stay pout through mid December.