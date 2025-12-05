Skip to Content
Frosty Friday morning, December heatwave

Published 6:05 am

Sub freezing temperatures are possible inland through 9am Friday morning. Another Freeze Warning is on tap for inland San Luis Obispo, pets could be at risk for hypothermia. Highs rise into the 60s and low 70s, with another cold night ahead. The Beach Hazard Statement is the We begin a slight warming trend this weekend as a massive ridge of high pressure sets up.

Saturday and Sunday will be more of the same. Clearing skies highs into the 60s and 70s and much calmer marine waters. Winds may be breezy at times and a few areas will wake up to fog. Clearing trends will be fast.

We warm a little further Monday but the real wave of heat will slam us by Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures jump 5-10 degrees in most areas. Expect dense fog to start the morning, but clearing close to 9am.

Mackenzie Lake

Mackenzie Lake is the Chief Meteorologist for News Channel 3-12.

