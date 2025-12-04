Skip to Content
High Surf Thursday, tracking a December heatwave

Its a cold morning with another round of Frost and Freeze alerts through 8am for inland San Luis Obispo. We have one last day of King Tides before marine waters ease slightly. High Surf Advisories remain through noon in Ventura County and a Beach Hazard Statement lasts through Saturday in Santa Barbara. Clearing skies are expected as offshore and Santa Ana winds crank back up.

Warming temperatures appear Friday into the weekend. A large high pressure ridge will bring pleasant temperatures and clearing skies through the weekend. There may be one or two days of dense fog to start the morning due to the rapid temperature change. Luckily some of the hottest days arrive when the marine waters are calm, so hold off until Sunday for those beach days!

We stay warmer than average through the middle of next week. A mini December heatwave is projected with highs into the 70s and 80s, possibly 90s inland. We may break daily records with just how toasty all of Southern California will get. This will be closely watched as more information is available.

Mackenzie Lake

Mackenzie Lake is the Chief Meteorologist for News Channel 3-12.

