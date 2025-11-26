Skip to Content
Windy & warm Wednesday, cooling Thanksgiving

Published 4:14 am

Its a windy Wednesday as offshore flow and weak Santa Ana winds continue. Ventura will see some stronger sustained winds and gusts in the morning, prompting a Wind Advisory through noon. Northeasterly winds of 15-20mph with gusts nearing 35-45mph is expected. Dry humidity values arise, however with recent heavy rainfall, minimal fire concerns arise. Highs rise itnto he 60s and mid 70s, enjoy the warmest day of the week.

Offshore flow returns to onshore by Thanksgiving. Expect an increase in marine clouds and fog to start the morning. A fast clearing pattern is expected. Temperatures fall a few degrees and highs rise into the 60s. Winds will be breezy towards the afternoon. Enjoy!

A cold front swings into the area for Black Friday. This will cause a dramatic rise in cloud coverage and cool temperatures off another 5-10 degrees. This is one of the coolest day of the week. Expect highs into the 50s and low 60s. We satay dry until Saturday night. Rain chances rise to 20% for most of the area. Light rain occurs Sunday into the first day of December. Minimal impacts expected.

Mackenzie Lake

Mackenzie Lake is the Chief Meteorologist for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mackenzie, click here.

