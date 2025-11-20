Showers Thursday, thunderstorms Friday

More rain arrives early Thursday for northern communities as another cold front sweeps through the area. These showers will be lighter for most of the region but do pick up speed and intensity through Ventura and La Counties. Expect a quarter to half an inch of rainfall for most of the coverage zone but a wide range out outcomes for Ventura and LA Counties. Some areas could see over an inch and this will add to the rock and mudslide concerns from days prior. Winds will be strong and may uproot trees. Use caution when traveling as roadways will be slick!

Thunderstorm development is likely Friday with localized impacts in the mountains and around the beaches. Small bouts of heavy rain and hail are possible. Lightning and strong winds may impact your area along with the chance of waterspouts and small tornado concerns. National Weather Service states there is an enhanced chance of some small tornados forming over LA County through Friday. Be aware of your surroundings and go indoors when a sudden shift of winds occur.

We dry out Saturday into the weekend. Temperatures begin to slowly warm as these wintery systems exit the area. We hold with a mild and ry weather pattern through Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Into the first week of December another storm may appear.