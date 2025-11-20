Rain moves out Friday, temps start to rise Saturday

The fourth and final system on the Central Coast has moved past north county this afternoon. As we head into Friday, the system spins back toward Ventura and partially Santa Barbara county, resulting in 30%-50% chance of rain.

There's a chance for thunderstorm development on Friday for localized mountains and beaches. Heavy rain and hail can quickly happen and end as well as gusty winds from the east. National Weather Service warns of a chance of small tornados forming in LA County through Friday, so if you're headed in that direction, be sure to be safe and stay cautious. LA county will see the bulk of the lingering storm on Friday.

Temperatures on Friday will still be brisk and remain in the 60s. As we head into the weekend, high pressure begins to form and temperatures will slowly get to near normal for this time of year. Warming is in the forecast and Thanksgiving is looking to be dry and warm.