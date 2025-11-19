Wintery Wednesday, Tracking thunderstorms Thursday

Happy Wednesday! Expect a mixture of sun and clouds along with super cool temperatures in the morning. Some places dropped close to freezing, so bundle up and protect your pets! You may see frost on your windshield as you head out the door. Highs rise into the 50s and low 60s. Winds may be breezy at times. Late tonight some light showers could appear, more impactful rain to arrive Thursday.

Our next storm brings some moderate rainfall and fast moving cells Thursday. These cells will bring localized heavy rainfall and even hail in some places. Timing appears to be as early as 5am for heavier bands to push into San Luis Obispo. Moderate rain begins closer to lunch for Santa Barbra and early dinner in Ventura. All said and done, this storm will pale in comparison to the previous systems, but will still bring a decent amount of rainfall. Were looking closer to the inch mark near Santa Barbara and half an inch for other beaches. High Surf will begin Thursday evening. More snow expected in the Ventura County Mountains. Cancel outdoor plans until the weekend!

More spotty showers appear in the foothills Friday. Expect some minor issues with fast moving thunderstorms. We begun to dry out by the evening and stay dry through the weekend. So far next week appears to be warmer and dry. Just in time for Thanksgiving.