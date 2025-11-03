Tracking clouds and waves Monday, rain chances increase mid-week

Marine clouds blanket all beaches early Monday morning. Some areas of visibility problems arise, bundle up and use low beams when traveling. Skies will slowly clear, and temperatures cool from the weekend. Expect highs into the 60s and low 70s, with some breezy afternoon winds. High Surf holds out through early Tuesday morning. Waves nearing 10-16FT expected, these are high enough to topple small boats! Use caution.

More marine clouds and mild weather appear in the forecast Tuesday. Slow clearing and rinse and repeat temperatures are expected. Winds will be strong through the evening and some low end sundowners may occur. Head out and enjoy.

The real weather pattern shifts as we track into Wednesday. The large system to the north will finally push south far enough to increase rain chances. San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara will be on the leading edge of this system. Northern communities sit at an 50% chance of rain while Santa Barbara holds at 30%. Ventura and Los Angeles will get away without wet weather. All rain amounts appear to be under a quarter of an inch and impacts are minimal. Winds will be up to advisory level, especially the days after the cold front moves through. Look for strong winds into Friday. The weekend appears to be cool and rain chances appear yet again. More details to come.