Tracking Red Flag Warnings and Santa Ana winds

A strong high pressure system rides down the California Coastline this week bringing sweltering heat and fire concerns. Santa Ana winds crank up today and bring dry conditions. The First Red Flag Warning of the season begins at 6am for inland Ventura County. This is quite the early timeframe for this warning to be issued, the criteria for a Red Flag Warning is not to be taken lightly. Please practice fire safety today. The Heat Advisory begins at 10am with temperatures near 93 degrees expected. Multiple Wind Advisories are in effect for northern and southern communities. Winds in Santa Barbara will be minimal. Temperatures skyrocket into the upper 70, 80s and 90s today. Most areas will be 15 degrees above average or more. Some places may break daily records. Overnight lows drop into the 40s and 50s, minimal marine clouds are expected.

Wednesday will be another exceptionally toasty day. Temperature only waiver a degree or so from Tuesday. Winds will be strongest through Ventura and LA counties. Keep an eye on watches, warnings and advisories as they may be extended. Red Flag criteria holds through the evening hours. Humidity values drop to singular digits. Winds will be a nuisance around 20-30mph.

We ease up slightly with temperatures into Thursday but stay above average through Halloween weekend. Enjoy the beaches and make sure to hydrate! If working outside practice heat and fire safety. Car temperatures can skyrocket within a few minutes.