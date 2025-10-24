Warm Friday & cooler weekend, tracking heat & winds next week

Expect minimal cloud coverage Friday as gusty sundowner winds will inhibit most formation. High pressure builds in today causing temperatures to rise another 3-5 degrees.It'll be a great beach day and a perfect way to kickstart Boo at the Zoo. Winds will be breezy at times and another round of sundowner winds occur overnight. A Wind Advisory may need to be issued tonight. The High Surf Advisory kicks off once again for northern beaches and lasts through Monday.

A cold front will swing through the area Saturday and Sunday. Expect an increase in clouds, and a large cooling trend. Most places fall back into the upper 60s and low 70s. Winds may be breezy at times. All precipitation will hold to the north. Enjoy the fall pattern!

One more cool day Sunday before a large and long-duration wave of heat arrives Monday. By the middle of next week most areas will be into the upper 70s, 80s and 90s. There are portions of LA county set to reach triple digits. This may be close to advisory level heat for some. All eyes are on the wind forecast as weak Santa Ana's are still set to arrive. Fire risk is still heightened for now, however the forecast could change. The forst ALert Weather center will be closely monitoring this.