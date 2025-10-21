Dense fog Tuesday morning, tracking misting Wednesday

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for northern beaches including Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo Tuesday morning. Travel safely and grab that extra layer! We begin to cool by 3-5 degrees from the days prior and most of the area sits around upper 60s and low 70s. Winds will be breezy enough to push out clouds after lunch. Expect a pleasant and fall-feelin' afternoon. High Surf Advisories are still in effect for Northern Beaches and waves of 10-14Ft are expected. Dangerous rip currents impact these areas as well, use caution and only swim with a lifeguard on duty!

More fog and marine clouds appear Wednesday morning. Expect misting and drizzle from the marine layer in most areas. It'll be the coolest day of the week as low pressure begins to develop around the Nevada and California boarder. Highs drop another 3-5 degrees from Tuesday. Highs rise into the mid 60s and low 70s. Grab a sweater! There is a small chance of rain showers, however most models show precipitation developing to the east of our viewing area. High Surf lasts through Wednesday night.

Low pressure holds temperatures below average Thursday. There will be a disorganized set of clouds to start and tend the day. We begin a slight warming trend Friday and temperatures ebb and flow over the weekend. Skies turn mostly sunny every evening and we appear to stay dry. However, a small chance of rain pops up tot end the weekend. More details to come.