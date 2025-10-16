Warmer & clear Thursday, tracking weak Santa Ana winds Friday

Happy Thursday! Its a frigid morning for most as overnight lows feel quickly into the 30s and 40s inland, low 50s near the beaches. Skies will remain mostly clear throughout the day and temperatures rise into the 60s and 70s. Offshore and weak Santa Ana winds begin this evening. Expect lower humidity levels and a noticeable warming trend from the days prior. No watches, warnings or advisories to worry about.

Clear skies prevail as Santa Ana winds continue. Highs rise into the 60s and 70s, with some places close to 80s. It'll be a very similar day with the possibility of Wind Advisories later in the evening. Head out for a nice hike and enjoy!

Offshore winds hold out for one more day, Saturday, meaning clear skies and warm weather. This will be one of the warmest days of the week. The sea breeze returns Sunday and the marine layer slowly returns into next week. Temperatures cool right back off and we hold into the upper 60s and low 70s. No major shift expected into the extended.