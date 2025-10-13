Cool Monday, tracking rain & winds Tuesday

Temperatures cool Monday as a large and cold system forms up in the Pacific Northwest. Onshore flow increases and so do marine clouds. Most of Monday will be rather mundane, skies may be slow to clear with some beaches failing to see the sun. Others will clear perfectly revealing a pleasant but cool evening. Highs rise into the 60s and some low 70s, and winds pick up this evening. Expect gusts near 30mph and sustained winds of 10-15mph. Rain could start as early as tonight in northern communities, timing as of now appears to be after dinner. A Flood Watch is in effect from this evening through Tuesday evening. Look for some of the heaviest rain to fall overnight. Biggest areas of concern will be inland, especially near burn scar areas.

The real weather pattern shift begins Tuesday. A large cold low pressure system will swing down into the Central Coast bringing cool air, winds and rain. The first half of the morning will start out as normal, overcast skies and maybe some misting from the marine layer. After lunch expect winds to increase close to advisory levels. The rain begins after lunch as a wall of moisture moves down from the north. Rainfall rates could near .25 to half an inch per hour. If the front stalls, we can expect some decent rain amounts. As of now, expect less than an inch of rain for the entire area, with mountains receiving 2-3 inches plus a dusting of snow! As of now, snow looks to be above our mountain ranges but will give a good fresh powder for ski resorts to the north. Rain continues into the overnight hours and will be on and off for most of the area. Heaviest rain expected to arrive around dinner, or the time you head home from work. This system is so strong and due to the observed rotation, it may produce some waterspouts or very small tornados, so make sure outside things of value are brought in.

We hold out with rainy conditions through Wednesday morning. The drying trend begins after breakfast and the sun reappears later in the evening. We hold out with dry conditions through the rest of the week and temperatures rebound just in time for the weekend.